Corporate loan growth slows in Q3
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The growth of fresh loans extended to companies in South Korea slowed in the third quarter from three months earlier, central bank data showed Wednesday, largely due to a cut in corporate investment amid an economic slowdown.
The outstanding loans to local businesses came to 1,183.7 trillion won (US$1.01 trillion) as of the end of September, up 20.5 trillion won from three months earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The rise is slightly smaller than both the 22.2 trillion-won on-quarter gain in the second quarter and the 24.3 trillion-won increase over the same period last year.
The slower increase comes amid an apparent slump at home and abroad, which in turn may have forced companies to cut back on fresh investment.
In the July-September period, loans extended for facilities increased by only 6.2 trillion won, slowing from a 6.9 trillion-won rise three months earlier and 10.1 trillion won a year before.
Loans extended as operating funds gained 14.4 trillion won, slightly slowing from a 15.3 trillion-won increase in the previous quarter but up from a 14.2 trillion-won increase in the same period last year.
By sector, loans extended to manufacturing firms gained 1.9 trillion won, slowing from a 4.0 trillion-won increase three months earlier.
The outstanding loans to the service sector rose 16.1 trillion won, compared with growth of 16.2 trillion won in the second quarter.
