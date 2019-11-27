Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Moon seeks synergy between S. Korea's experience, Mekong's dynamics

10:33 November 27, 2019

By Lee Chi-dong

BUSAN, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea opened a summit with the five Mekong River countries in Busan on Wednesday, calling them "core development cooperation partners."

South Korea is willing to share its experience on the Miracle on the Han River, which refers to its rapid economic growth after the 1950-53 Korean War, with the Mekong five: Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

If South Korea's experience is combined with the "dynamics" of the Mekong region, the Miracle on the Han River will lead to the Miracle of the Mekong River, President Moon Jae-in said at the start of the group summit. It was held at the seaside Nurimaru APEC House conference hall in Busan, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

"South Korea will be with Mekong, with a belief that the development of Mekong is that of South Korea," he added.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (3rd from R) poses for photos with Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith (from L to R), Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, at the Nurimaru APEC House in Busan on Nov. 27, 2019. (Yonhap)

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is co-chair of the session also involving Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen canceled his trip to Busan this week, citing his mother-in-law's poor health.

Although Hun Sen was absent, Moon thanked him for proposing the South Korea-Mekong summit replace an annual ministerial meeting that began in 2011.

"Mekong has become a land of opportunity," Moon said, adding South Korea has become a "special friend" of Mekong, as it has forged relations of co-prosperity with ASEAN in preparation for the Asia-Pacific era.

South Korea-Mekong trade volume totaled US$84.5 billion in 2018, a 2.4 times increase over eight years.

"Mekong has become a core development partner" to account for 20 percent of South Korea's official development assistance (ODA), the president noted.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) speaks at the opening of the 1st Mekong-Republic of Korea Summit at the Nurimaru APEC House in Busan on Nov. 27, 2019. (Yonhap)

The Mekong summit followed the two-day ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit at the BEXCO convention center in Busan to mark the 30th anniversary of the launch of their dialogue relationship.

Moon hosted an official welcoming dinner for the Mekong leaders Tuesday.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK