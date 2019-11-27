S. Korean stocks up late Wed. morning
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade higher late Wednesday morning after getting off to a strong start on overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had gained 7.27 points, or 0.34 percent, to reach 2,128.62 as of 11:20 a.m.
Foreigners continued to offload local shares, one day after they dumped a net 858 billion won (US$729.5 million), the largest amount in over six years, largely due to a cut in South Korea's weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
Foreigners became net sellers for 14 consecutive sessions on Tuesday, the longest streak since January 2016.
The advance by South Korean stocks follows overnight gains on Wall Street.
On Tuesday (local time), the Dow Jones industrial average gained 55.21 points, or 0.20 percent, to close at a new high of 28,121.68.
U.S. stocks, as well as South Korean ones, have remained bullish since U.S. President Donald Trump last week said a U.S.-China trade deal is "potentially very close."
South Korea's exports have been on a steady decline since December partly due to the prolonged dispute between the world's two largest economies, which are also the biggest importers of South Korean goods.
Most large caps were in positive terrain.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.39 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.73 percent.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.82 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors climbing 0.11 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,175.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.05 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)