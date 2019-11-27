Full text of a joint declaration adopted at Mekong-S. Korea summit

33. Establish a sustainable consultation mechanism at the highest level and deepen the Mekong-ROK cooperation by holding the Mekong-ROK Summit every year on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related summits, under the co-chairmanship of the ROK and one of the Mekong countries, who will take turns in alphabetical order, provided that the Mekong-ROK Summit in the ROK will be held on the basis of consensus of the participating countries.

