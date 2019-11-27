Groundbreaking for national letters museum held in Incheon
INCHEON, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- A groundbreaking ceremony for a national museum aimed at promoting and conserving different letters and characters around the world took place in Incheon, west of Seoul, Wednesday.
Around 300 guests, including Culture Minister Park Yang-woo, Incheon Mayor Park Nam-chun and local residents, took part in the ceremony for the National Museum of World Writing, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The construction of the museum, consisting of three floors on a total floor space of 15,650 square meters, is set to be completed in 2021. Its opening is scheduled for 2022.
The museum was designed to capture the aesthetics of "durumari," or scroll in Korean, the ministry said, adding the curved exterior of the building will provide an interesting experience to visitors.
"The National Museum of World Writing will be a place for ruminating the meaning and values of cultural diversity and creativity. ... (We will) do our best to rediscover diverse cultural assets and history through letters, and push for cultural policies that create new value," Minister Park said.
