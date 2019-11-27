Go to Contents
S. Korea guiding N.K. merchant ship back across inter-Korean sea border: JCS

16:05 November 27, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military is guiding a North Korean merchant ship back to North Korean waters after the vessel strayed across the Yellow Sea border due to an engine problem, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday.

"An unidentified vessel was detected crossing the Northern Limit Line (NLL) into our side from the northwestern part of the South's border island of Baengnyeong in the Yellow Sea at around 6:40 a.m.," the JCS said in a release.

NLL is the de facto inter-Korean maritime border in the Yellow Sea.

After confirming that the boat was a merchant ship of North Korea, the military fired warning shots after issuing broadcast warnings in accordance with its manuals, the JCS said, adding the ship is moving westward into deep waters.

"We believe that the ship crossed the NLL due to bad weather conditions and an engine problem," the JCS said. "We are taking related measures to drive it out of our waters. ... The trespassing appears to be accidental, and no menacing actions took place."

Seen in this file photo taken Sept. 20, 2018, is the Yellow Sea viewed from an observatory on the South Korean border island of Yeonpyeong. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

