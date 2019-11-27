(LEAD) S. Korea guiding N.K. merchant ship back across Yellow Sea border: JCS
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- The military launched an operation on Wednesday to guide a North Korean merchant ship back across the Yellow Sea border after the vessel strayed into South Korean waters due to an engine problem, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The vessel was detected crossing the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto inter-Korean maritime border in the Yellow Sea, onto the South Korean side from the northwestern part of the South Korean island of Baengnyeong at around 6:40 a.m., the JCS said in a release.
After confirming that the boat was a North Korean merchant ship, the military fired warning shots after issuing broadcast warnings in accordance with protocol, the JCS said, adding the ship was slowly moving westward into deep waters on its own power.
"We believe that the ship crossed the NLL due to bad weather conditions and an engine problem," the JCS said. "We are taking related measures to drive it out of our waters. ... The trespassing appears to be accidental, and no menacing actions by the North Korean side took place."
The JCS did not provide further details, including why the ship was moving westwards, not in the northernly direction, and how many crew members were aboard the ship, citing military operations now under way.
It is unusual for a North Korean merchant ship to cross the NLL, though fishing boats have often violated the sea border.
The last known such case occurred on Sept. 26, when a North Korean boat crossed the NLL in the Yellow Sea after mechanical problems. To send it back, the South Korean military fired around 10 warning shots, according to the JCS.
The latest incident took place amid heightened tensions on border areas in the Yellow Sea, after North Korea carried out artillery firing drills on its border islet of Changrin on Saturday under the guidance of leader Kim Jong-un. The day marked the ninth anniversary of the North's deadly attack on the South Korean island of Yeonpyeong, which killed four people.
