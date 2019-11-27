First lady Kim takes in Buddhist exhibition with counterparts from Mekong nations
BUSAN, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook looked around a special exhibition featuring stone statues of enlightened Buddhist saint at a museum in Busan with her counterparts from three Mekong nations on Wednesday.
The spouses of the leaders Laos, Thailand and Vietnam accompanied Kim on a visit to the museum in the southeastern port city.
Arhat statues, believed to be from the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392), were uncovered at a temple site in Yeongwol, some 204 kilometers east of Seoul, in May 2001. More than 300 statues of the enlightened Buddhist saint were excavated.
Kim and the other first ladies were visiting Busan as President Moon Jae-in hosted South Korea's special summit with ASEAN member countries and its first summit with five Mekong countries.
The exhibition worked as a catalyst expressing intimacy with Mekong countries where many of their people believe in Buddhism.
"The display shows people seeking enlightenment from their daily lives," Kim said. "As that sentiment is shared by South Koreans, I would like to share it with the Mekong countries, where many people practice Buddhism."
The first ladies of the Mekong nations showed interest in the exhibition, saying that they were impressed by the statues whose smiles look peaceful.
After looking around the exhibition, Kim and her counterparts watched a Buddhist dance event.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
