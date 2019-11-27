Pro-Pyongyang paper says N. Korea's 'unilateral disarmament' is unacceptable
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- A pro-North Korea newspaper in Japan said Wednesday that the U.S. demand for North Korea to denuclearize first before sanctions relief is "never acceptable," boasting that all of the United States is within range of the communist nation's nuclear weapons.
Describing the demand as a call for "unilateral disarmament," the Choson Sinbo said in a column that Pyongyang will have to keep its nuclear deterrence as long as nuclear threats from the U.S. exist.
"North Korea's state nuclear power is already capable of reaching the whole U.S. mainland, and its level of completion is high," the newspaper said, referring to the North's October test-firing of a new version of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
"The U.S. is insisting on (the North) to denuclearize first before sanctions relief, and coercing unilateral disarmament, but that is never acceptable," the paper said.
Denuclearization talks between the two countries have made little headway since the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi ended without a deal in February.
The U.S. and North Korea held their last working-level talks in October in Stockholm, but the meeting ended without much progress, with Pyongyang accusing Washington of failing to come up with a new proposal.
North Korea has been ramping up pressure on the U.S., saying that it won't talk about denuclearization until the U.S. drops its "hostile policy" against Pyongyang.
