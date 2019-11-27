Go to Contents
EXO returns with full-length album as six-member team

18:00 November 27, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band EXO dropped its sixth full-length album, "Obsession," as a six-member team Wednesday.

The new 10-track album, the first release by EXO since the band's fifth full album, "Don't Mess Up My Tempo," a year earlier, hit major online music stores Wednesday evening.

Its title track, "Obsession," is a darkly charismatic dance-hip hop number, laced with hypnotic, mantra-like vocals, according to SM Entertainment.

The album carries a separate Chinese-language version of the title song, along with R&B number "Day After Day," reggae-style "Trouble" and "Groove," which features the flute.

The new album brings together six of EXO's original nine members -- the absentees being Chinese member Lay and two South Korean members currently serving in the military, Xiumin and D.O.

Marking the release of the new album, a special exhibition will open in Seoul's Yongsan Ward on Dec. 9, letting fans enjoy photo albums and other experimental content featuring "Obsession."

This teaser image for EXO's sixth full-length album, "Obsession," was provided by SM Entertainment. (Yonhap)

