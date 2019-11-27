EXO returns with full-length album as six-member team
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band EXO dropped its sixth full-length album, "Obsession," as a six-member team Wednesday.
The new 10-track album, the first release by EXO since the band's fifth full album, "Don't Mess Up My Tempo," a year earlier, hit major online music stores Wednesday evening.
Its title track, "Obsession," is a darkly charismatic dance-hip hop number, laced with hypnotic, mantra-like vocals, according to SM Entertainment.
The album carries a separate Chinese-language version of the title song, along with R&B number "Day After Day," reggae-style "Trouble" and "Groove," which features the flute.
The new album brings together six of EXO's original nine members -- the absentees being Chinese member Lay and two South Korean members currently serving in the military, Xiumin and D.O.
Marking the release of the new album, a special exhibition will open in Seoul's Yongsan Ward on Dec. 9, letting fans enjoy photo albums and other experimental content featuring "Obsession."
