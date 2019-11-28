(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 28)

For its part, Korea needs to deal with Japan more carefully and meticulously so that it can avoid any unnecessary quarrels down the road. The incident should not negatively affect working-level negotiations to narrow differences over the trade dispute apparently caused by a legal ruling on a wartime forced labor issue. The two sides must work together to realize a summit between Moon and Abe next month when they are scheduled to meet during a three-way summit between Korea, Japan and China.

