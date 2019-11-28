(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 28)

The prosecution has confirmed that the Ulsan police received intelligence on Kim from the office of the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, which was led by Cho Kuk at the time. The prosecution also found that Hwang had pressured an investigation team to get to the bottom of the case. The success of democracy depends on how fair and just an election process is. The Blue House and pro-Moon forces must not obstruct the prosecution's probe of the latest case.

