S. Korea has spent 90.7 pct of extra budget
SEJONG, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has used almost 91 percent of this year's extra budget, to boost economic growth and support the parts and materials sector, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The implementation of 5.3 trillion won (US$4.5 billion) is equal to 90.7 percent of the 5.8 trillion-won extra budget, according to the ministry.
In August, South Korea's parliament passed the extra budget to counter downside economic risks and cope with Japanese restrictions on exports to South Korea of high-tech materials, among other things.
Officials said the government will mobilize all resources to fully spend this year's budget of 469.6 trillion won as planned, citing the importance of the government's fiscal role in improving the country's slowing economy.
