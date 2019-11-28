U.S. flies another spy plane over S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. reconnaissance aircraft flew over the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker said Thursday, the second such flight detected in less than a day, in an apparent sign of ramped-up surveillance of North Korea.
The plane, believed to be an E-8C, was spotted in skies above the Korean Peninsula, Aircraft Spots said on its Twitter account, without giving details about the exact time of the operation.
The flight came hours after the aviation tracker detected a different U.S. spy plane, which it claimed to be an RC-135V, flying over Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi region on Wednesday.
The flights came after North Korea carried out firing drills involving coastal guns on its border islet of Changrin in the Yellow Sea at the instruction of its leader Kim Jong-un. Seoul has lodged a protest through the inter-Korean communication line, calling the drills a violation of the military pact the two Koreas signed last year.
Concerns have lingered that the North could conduct additional missile tests amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States. The communist state has conducted 12 rounds of major weapons tests so far this year, including new types of short-range ballistic missiles and a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
Stepping up its surveillance of North Korea, the U.S. has flown the reconnaissance planes that conduct signals intelligence over Seoul and its surrounding areas more often recently than before.
