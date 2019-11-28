Supreme Court orders retrial of former President Park in NIS fund case

Park was indicted in January 2018 on charges of accepting 3.5 billion won from three NIS chiefs from May 2013 to September 2016 in collusion with her secretaries and sentenced by the Seoul Central District Court in July of the same year to six years in jail and a forfeit of 3.3 billion won. At that time, the district court acquitted Park of bribery and applied a charge of loss of state funds in determining her sentence.