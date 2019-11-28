Seoul stocks remain subdued late Thursday morning
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks remained weak late Thursday morning as the prospect of a possible delay in a U.S.-China trade deal spooked investors here.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 4.35 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,123.50 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index earlier opened slightly lower despite overnight gains on Wall Street, where the key index, the Dow Jones industrial average, added 42.32 points, or 0.15 percent, to close at a new high of 28,164.00 on Wednesday (local time).
Investors here were apparently spooked as the U.S.-China trade negotiations appeared to have hit a snag.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he has signed a bill into law that would require U.S. support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, a move that could undermine ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations, whose end, Trump said earlier, may be "very close."
In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 0.77 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 1.21 percent, with leading automaker Hyundai Motor advancing 0.40 percent.
Top chemicals company LG Chem slipped 0.16 percent, while top mobile service provider SK Telecom added 0.20 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,178.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.65 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)