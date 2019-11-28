(LEAD) GS Energy to build LNG plant in Vietnam

Go to Contents
13:52 November 28, 2019

(ATTN: ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- GS Energy, a unit of energy and retail conglomerate GS Group, said Thursday it has partnered with a Vietnamese asset management firm to build a power plant fired by liquefied natural gas (LNG) there to tap into the local electricity market.

GS Energy signed an initial agreement with VinaCapital Investment to build a 3 gigawatt LNG-fired combined cycle power plant and sell electricity generated at the plant to the state-run Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), the company said in a statement.

GS Energy and VinaCapital have yet to discuss details about the LNG project, a company spokesman said. The cost and other details were not immediately available.

GS Energy said it aims to win more energy-related projects in other Southeast Asian nations.

In this photo taken on Nov. 28, 2019, and provided by GS Energy, GS Energy President and CEO Huh Yong-soo (R) shakes hands with VinaCapital CEO Don Lam after signing an agreement to build a liquefied natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant in Vietnam at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in central Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

