(LEAD) GS Energy to build LNG plant in Vietnam

SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- GS Energy, a unit of energy and retail conglomerate GS Group, said Thursday it has partnered with a Vietnamese asset management firm to build a power plant fired by liquefied natural gas (LNG) there to tap into the local electricity market.
GS Energy signed an initial agreement with VinaCapital Investment to build a 3 gigawatt LNG-fired combined cycle power plant and sell electricity generated at the plant to the state-run Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), the company said in a statement.
GS Energy and VinaCapital have yet to discuss details about the LNG project, a company spokesman said. The cost and other details were not immediately available.
GS Energy said it aims to win more energy-related projects in other Southeast Asian nations.
