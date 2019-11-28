Go to Contents
S. Korea to provide US$5 mln to fight AIDS, malaria

11:37 November 28, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide US$5 million over the next three years to an international financing agency tasked with fighting major infectious diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Paik Ji-ah, ambassador to South Korea's Permanent Mission in Geneva, signed an agreement with Peter Sands, the executive director of the Global Fund, on the deal in the Swiss city on Wednesday (Geneva time), the ministry said in a release.

With the planned funding, the Seoul government will have contributed a total of $12.5 million for the 2017-19 period, and it plans to double the amount between 2020 and 2022, the ministry added.

The Global Fund was set up in 2002 to support a U.N.-led initiative to end major epidemics and is leading a campaign to root out such diseases by 2030.

Paik Ji-ah, ambassador to the South Korean Permanent Mission in Geneva, shakes hands with Peter Sands, executive director of the Global Fund, in the Swiss city on Nov. 27, 2019, (Geneva time) in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

