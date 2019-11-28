S. Korea calls for upgrading ties with Vietnam
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister pledged Thursday to support private cooperative projects with Vietnam in the latest move to further boost ties with the emerging Southeast Asian country.
South Korea opened a cooperative center in Hanoi in July to help South Korean companies can participate in large-scale infrastructure projects in Vietnam, such as an airport.
South Korea and Vietnam "need to upgrade their cooperative ties," South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said in a speech in a South Korea-Vietnam business forum.
Hong called Vietnam a key South Korean partner as South Korea has been seeking stronger economic ties with Southeast Asian countries to reduce its heavy reliance on larger markets like the United States and China and to foster new growth drivers.
In its latest efforts to further boost ties with Southeast Asian countries, South Korea hosted the summit with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEASN) in the port city of Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, earlier this week.
ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.
Hong said South Korea and Vietnam need to speed up their investments and trade.
South Korea is the largest investor in Vietnam, with its accumulated investment tallied at US$62.6 billion at the end of 2018.
Vietnam is South Korea's fourth-largest trading partner after China, the United States and Japan. Two-way trade volume hit $68.3 billion last year.
Vietnam's major manufacturing facilities include a smartphone factory of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co.
Hong also promised to address challenges facing South Korea and Vietnam in their cooperative projects through high-level channels.
South Korea and Vietnam have signed 33 memorandums of understanding (MOUs), including the one on infrastructure, according to the South Korean government.
entropy@yna.co.kr
