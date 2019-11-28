S. Korean economy forecast to grow 2.2 pct in 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economic growth is expected to gather pace in 2020 but expand only in the low 2 percent range due to sluggish domestic demand, a think tank said Thursday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy is expected to grow 2.2 percent in 2020, the Korea Capital Market Institute (KCMI) said in its latest economic and financial market outlook.
The local economy is projected to expand 1.9 percent on-year in 2019, with the growth rate likely to rise to 2.4 percent in 2021.
"Despite a recovery in exports and facility investment, the Korean economy is expected to show a slow recovery in the low 2 percent band next year due to weak consumer spending and construction investment," Kang Hyun-joo, a KCMI researcher, said.
The economy, which remains stuck in a slump, is likely to bottom out during the first half of the coming year then start to pick up, Kang said.
"Consumer spending is not projected to lapse into a deeper slump next year, though it may not pull off a dramatic recovery," he said.
The projection is based on envisioned government measures to boost private consumption, as well as on improving consumer sentiment and increased real purchasing power stemming from low consumer prices.
Touching on interest rates, the institute predicted the Bank of Korea would cut the country's benchmark rate once to 1 percent next year.
The central bank slashed the base rate twice this year in a bid to help bolster the slowing economy. The rate now stands at 1.25 percent.
South Korea's consumer prices are forecast to increase 0.9 percent on-year in 2020, with the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) likely to move in the range of 2,150-2,350.
"Despite an inflow of foreign funds and improving returns, local stock prices are unlikely to rise sharply next year due to the local economy's slow recovery," said Jang Geun-hyuk, another KCMI research fellow.
The institute also forecast the trade war between the United States and China to ease somewhat next year, though the world's two largest economies are unlikely to reach a complete settlement.
South Korea's exports, the main driver of its economy, have been hit hard by the drawn-out trade dispute, as the two economic powerhouses are its main overseas markets.
