S. Korea calls for efforts to lift Japan's export curbs
SEJONG, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea called Thursday for efforts to ensure its upcoming talks with Japan can work toward the lifting of Japan's export restrictions.
The consensus was reached in a meeting presided over by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, the ministry said.
South Korea and Japan are trying to decide on the date and the venue of working-level talks, which would then lead to the resumption of long-stalled talks between the director-generals of the two countries.
Last week, South Korea and Japan agreed to hold the talks as Seoul conditionally suspended the expiry of their military information-sharing pact.
In July, Tokyo imposed tighter regulations on exports to South Korea of three materials critical for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays, citing Seoul's lax control system of strategic items that can be diverted for military use.
Japan also removed South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners.
South Korea views the Japanese moves as retaliation against last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
