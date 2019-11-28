New EXO album tops iTunes charts across globe
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band EXO took iTunes music charts by storm Thursday with its latest album, "Obsession."
The sixth full-length album by EXO, released on Wednesday, had topped iTunes' Top Album charts in 60 countries by Thursday morning, according to SM Entertainment, the band's management agency.
The 60 countries include Canada, France, Denmark, Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil, Peru and Taiwan.
At home, "Obsession" also came atop daily album sales charts by online book stores and music distributors, including Yes24 and Synnara Record.
The new 10-track album is the first release by EXO since the band's fifth full album, "Don't Mess Up My Tempo," a year earlier.
The title track, "Obsession," is a darkly charismatic dance-hip hop number, laced with hypnotic, mantra-like vocals.
The new album brings together six of EXO's original nine members, as Chinese member Lay and two South Korean members currently serving in the military -- Xiumin and D.O. -- are on hiatus.
