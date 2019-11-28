(LEAD) Seoul stocks close lower on fears of delayed U.S.-China trade deal
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed lower Thursday as the U.S.-China trade negotiations appeared to have hit a last-minute snag, possibly delaying a much-awaited deal that U.S. President Donald Trump earlier said may be "very close." The local currency lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 9.25 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 2,118.60. Trading volume was moderate at 327.7 million shares worth some 4.35 trillion won (US$3.69 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 533 to 281.
The index got off to a rough start, despite overnight gains on Wall Street.
Investors here were apparently spooked by a new U.S. law, signed by Trump on Wednesday (U.S. time), that calls for U.S. support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, a move that could undermine the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations.
Choi You-june, an analyst at Shinhan Financial Investment, insisted the U.S. legislation will have only a limited impact.
"The possibility of (Trump) signing the bill into law had already been reflected in the market at the time of legislation by the U.S. Congress, and the market apparently sees the Hong Kong issue and U.S.-China trade negotiations as separate issues," Choi said.
The U.S. Congress passed the Hong Kong bill on Nov. 20, shortly before the New York stock market began its record-breaking rally late last week.
Foreigners continued to remain net sellers, extending their selling streak to 16 consecutive sessions, the longest since January 2016, when they net sold local shares for 22 consecutive sessions.
Foreign investors dumped a net 129 billion won Thursday, while institutions scooped up a net 84.6 billion won. Individuals purchased a net 28.1 billion won.
Large caps closed mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.72 percent to 51,300 won, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.12 percent to 82,800 won.
Autos were clearly in positive terrain, with market leader Hyundai Motor gaining 0.40 percent to 124,000 won and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors spiking 1.02 percent to 44,550 won.
The Korean won closed at 1,179 won per dollar, down 1.80 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys lost 2.6 basis points to 1.430 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond slipped 0.9 basis point to 1.519 percent.
