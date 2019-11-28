Go to Contents
N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile: JCS

17:12 November 28, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile on Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

No other details were immediately available, including how many projectiles were fired and where it was launched.

It is the 13th time this year that North Korea has carried out such a weapons test, with the last test-firing taking place on Oct. 31, when it fired two missiles from its super-large multiple rocket launcher towards the East Sea.

