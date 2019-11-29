(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 29)

Na seems to believe that the party's election defeat last year was mainly because of the "ill-timed" first Trump-Kim summit. It is partly true that the peace momentum created by the historic summit made President Moon more popular and thus boosted the chances of liberal candidates at the time. However, the LKP's defeat had already been largely expected because it was still reeling from the massive corruption scandal involving the impeached former President Park Geun-hye. It lost the election simply because conservatives failed to regain the public's trust. But Na is virtually passing the responsibility for the election defeat on to the U.S. by implying that it picked the wrong date for the Singapore summit. Her perception of reality and way of thinking are hardly understandable.