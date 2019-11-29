(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 29)

The existing credit protection law allowed credit rating agencies to collect information on their customers' records of payments for health insurance, national pension and utility fees. The revised act has added customers' credit information on their payments for income tax, property tax and four major pensions. If the revision is passed, many businesses based on customers' credit information can prosper.

The revision also attached a clause on protecting privacy as much as it can. For instance, it allows customers to use an alias to safeguard their privacy. And yet, Rep. Ji expressed deep concerns about the possibility of misusing customers' sensitive information on their medical records.