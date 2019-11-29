N. Korea says it tested super-large multiple rocket launcher under leader's guidance
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday it successfully tested a super-large multiple rocket launcher's successive firing system under leader Kim Jong-un's guidance the previous day.
On Thursday, South Korea's military said the North fired two projectiles from what is presumed to be a super-large multiple rocket launcher from Yeonpo in the country's eastern South Hamgyong Province toward the East Sea.
The North's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, said the Academy of National Defence Science conducted the drill for the final review of the launcher's capability. Kim expressed "great satisfaction" over the test results.
"Through the successive firing test, the weapons system's superiority and reliability have been confirmed," the newspaper said.
It marked the 13th major weapons test North Korea conducted this year, and the fourth test of its super-large rocket launcher system, which is presumed to be a 600-millimeter diameter one. The North previously tested the weapon on Aug. 24, Sept. 10 and Oct. 31.
The latest projectiles were fired within a 30-second interval and flew around 380 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of around 97 km, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)