S. Korea urges cooperation with China, Japan for stability of financial systems
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator on Friday said that it has called for China and Japan to bolster three-way cooperation to better preserve the stability of their financial systems.
Financial Services Commission (FSC) Vice Chairman Sohn Byung-doo made the remarks at a meeting in Tokyo earlier in the day with senior financial officials from China and Japan, the FSC said in a statement.
Financial regulators from the three nations discussed risk factors for the global financial system, including a rise in high-risk assets amid lower interest rates, the FSC said.
Sohn said there is a need for the three nations to step up cooperation to improve the stability of the financial system, the FSC said.
The Tokyo meeting was attended by Duan Jining, director of international cooperation at the Chinese Banking Insurance Regulatory Commission, and Himino Ryozo, vice minister for international affairs at the Japanese Financial Services Agency, according to the FSC.
