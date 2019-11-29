(LEAD) BOK again trims 2019 growth outlook to 2 pct
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) on Friday again slashed its growth outlook for Asia's fourth-largest economy in 2019 and 2020, citing sluggish demand at home and abroad.
"Korea's economic growth is projected to rise at a moderate pace to 2.3 percent and 2.4 percent in the next two years from 2 percent this year," the central bank said in a press release.
The latest growth estimate for the year marks a third downward revision from the 2.7 percent forecast late last year to 2.6 percent in January, 2.5 percent in April and 2.2 percent in July.
The 2.3 percent growth outlook for 2020 also marks a reduction from the 2.5 percent forecast in July.
The central bank attributed the latest downward revision to a steady decline in exports, as well as lukewarm sales at home.
South Korea's exports have also been shrinking for 11 consecutive months since December amid the prolonged trade dispute between the United States and China, the world's largest importers of South Korean goods.
The BOK said exports too will likely begin to rebound next year.
"Exports of IT products will shift to an increase, driven by a recovery of the semiconductor industry, while exports of no-IT products are expected to decline slightly due to the ongoing drop in unit prices of petrochemical products," it said.
Semiconductors is the country's largest export item, which in 2018 single-handedly accounted for over one-quarter of its overall outbound shipments.
"Private consumption is expected to recover gradually after the second half of next year on the back of improving consumer sentiment as long as domestic and global uncertainties do not increase significantly," it said.
The BOK forecast consumer prices to grow 0.4 percent this year before rising to around 1 percent in 2020.
The price estimates for both 2019 and 2020 fall far short of the 2 percent target set by the central bank.
The country's consumer prices have been rising at a record low level, dipping to an all-time low of negative 0.4 percent on-year inflation in September.
