(2nd LD) BOK again trims 2019 growth outlook
(ATTN: CHANGES headline; UPDATES with remarks from BOK official, more details, minor changes in paras 5-12, 16, 19-23; RESTRUCTURES)
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) on Friday again slashed its growth outlook for Asia's fourth-largest economy in 2019 and 2020, citing sluggish demand at home and abroad.
"Korea's economic growth is projected to rise at a moderate pace to 2.3 percent and 2.4 percent in the next two years from 2 percent this year," the central bank said in a press release.
The latest growth estimate for the year marks a third downward revision from the 2.7 percent forecast late last year to 2.6 percent in January, 2.5 percent in April and 2.2 percent in July.
The 2.3 percent growth outlook for 2020 also marks a reduction from the 2.5 percent forecast in July.
The latest outlook cut had widely been anticipated since BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol noted it "may not be easy to meet the 2.2 percent growth projection this year."
Other domestic and international organizations have also slashed their 2019 growth outlooks for South Korea.
The International Monetary Fund revised down its growth outlook to 2 percent from the previous 2.6 percent last month, while global credit rating agency Standard & Poor's slashed its growth estimate for South Korea to 1.8 percent from the previous 2.0 percent.
Lee Hwan-seok, director of BOK's research department, said the latest growth outlook revision may be largely attributed to worse-than-anticipated performance in the third quarter.
"The revision is the outcome of the economic performance in the third quarter that fell short of expectations, and a delay in the recovery of the global semiconductor industry," Lee said at a press briefing.
The BOK earlier said the country's gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the July-September period from the previous quarter, falling short of the market consensus of 0.56 percent on-quarter expansion.
South Korea's exports have also been shrinking for 11 consecutive months since December amid the prolonged trade dispute between the United States and China and a slump in the global semiconductor market.
Semiconductors are the country's largest export item, which in 2018 single-handedly accounted for over one quarter of its overall outbound shipments.
The BOK said exports too will likely begin to rebound next year.
"Exports of IT products will shift to an increase, driven by a recovery of the semiconductor industry, while exports of no-IT products are expected to decline slightly due to the ongoing drop in unit prices of petrochemical products," it said.
"Private consumption is expected to recover gradually after the second half of next year on the back of improving consumer sentiment as long as domestic and global uncertainties do not increase significantly," it said.
The BOK forecast consumer prices to grow 0.4 percent this year before rising 1 percent next year and 1.3 percent in 2021.
The price estimates for both 2019 and 2020 fall far short of the 2 percent target set by the central bank.
The country's consumer prices have been rising at a record low level, dipping to an all-time low of negative 0.4 percent on-year inflation in September.
Also pulling down the country's economic growth are poor facility and construction investments, which are projected to fall 7.8 percent and 4.3 percent on-year in 2019, respectively, according to the BOK.
The central bank said investments in the two sectors will likely rebound next year, with facilities investment growing 4.9 percent on-year and the drop in construction investment narrowing to negative 2.3 percent.
The BOK noted many upside and downside risks facing Asia's fourth-largest economy in 2020.
The upside risks to growth include the government's expansionary fiscal policies and a lessening of global trade protectionism on a trade deal between the United States and China.
"Among the downside risks are a delayed recovery in the semiconductor industry, a continuing slump in global trade ... (and) a deepening slump in China's domestic demand," it said.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)