Vice minister visits inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho visited the inter-Korean liaison office in North Korea's border town of Kaesong on Friday, though no meeting with his North Korean counterpart was planned, his ministry said.
The vice minister, who serves as the South Korean head of the office, was to meet with South Korean officials stationed there and review the overall operation of the office, according to the ministry.
His one-day trip comes at a time when inter-Korean relations remain stalled, with Pyongyang threatening to end their joint tour program to Mount Kumgang on the North's east coast. Yet the vice minister does not have a plan to meet with his North Korean counterpart.
"North Korea has informed us in advance that its head of the office will not participate in a co-head's meeting this week," a ministry official earlier said.
The liaison office was launched in September last year to support exchanges and cooperation between the two Koreas following the summit agreement between their leaders in April last year.
They agreed to hold a weekly meeting of co-heads of the office -- one from each side -- but such a meeting has not been held since February amid chilled cross-border relations.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)