Seoul stocks sharply down late Fri. morning
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded sharply lower late Friday morning after getting off to a weak start on fears that U.S.-China trade talks may have hit a snag.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plunged 22.10 points, or 1.04 percent, to 2,096.50 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened a tad lower, losing only 2.82 points, or 0.13 percent, in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The local shares began to turn lower Thursday when U.S. President Donald Trump signed the law on support for protesters in Hong Kong, possibly creating a last-minute hurdle in the U.S.-China trade negotiations aimed at ending their prolonged dispute.
Trump earlier said a U.S.-China trade deal was "potentially very close."
Beijing has strongly protested the new U.S. law, warning of possible countermeasures.
Hit by the lengthy trade row between the world's two largest economies, South Korea's exports have dropped for 11 consecutive months since December. The U.S. and China are also the largest importers of South Korean goods.
The country's export-dependent economy is widely expected to grow at the slowest pace in a decade.
Most large caps were in negative terrain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.56 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix plunged 2.05 percent.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.21 percent, with top chemicals company LG Chem shedding 1.62 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,179.40 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.40 won from the previous session's close.
