N.K.'s latest weapons test intended to warn it can return to past behavior: Seoul
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to have tested a super-large multiple rocket launcher as a warning sign that it can return to its past behavior of resorting to provocations if it fails to get what it wants during talks with the United States, Seoul's spy agency said Friday.
The National Intelligence Service's (NIS) assessment came as North Korea fired two projectiles from what's presumed to be a super-large multiple rocket launcher toward the East Sea. It marked the 13th major weapons test by the North this year.
"North Korea apparently intended to give a warning message to the U.S. and South Korea that it can return to the past (pattern of behavior) if it fails to achieve its goal from dialogue with Washington by the end of this year," the NIS was quoted as saying by lawmakers.
NIS Director Suh Hoon gave a closed-door briefing on North Korea to lawmakers of the parliamentary intelligence committee.
North Korea has pressed the U.S. to put forward a new proposal on concessions by its year-end deadline amid stalled denuclearization talks between the two nations.
Earlier this month, the North unveiled that Washington proposed holding dialogue in December, but Pyongyang insisted that it is willing to engage only if Washington first unveils a fundamental solution to resolve the nuclear impasse.
Washington and Pyongyang resumed negotiations in the Swedish capital last month after months of stalemate, but the talks broke down, with the North accusing the U.S. of failing to come up with a new proposal.
The North wants sanctions relief and some economic concessions from the U.S. in exchange for its denuclearization efforts.
The NIS said satellite imagery has shown a slight increase in movement of vehicles and equipment at North Korea's Dongchang-ri missile launch site on the west coast. The spy agency did not reveal details.
