Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SK Energy-China JV

SK Energy sets up JV for Chinese asphalt market

14:24 November 29, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- SK Energy, South Korea's leading oil refinery and gas station operator, said Friday it has invested 76 billion won (US$64 million) in a joint venture (JV) with a Chinese company to tap into the neighboring country's asphalt market.

SK Energy and Zhejiang Baoying Group set up a 49:51 joint company in Hangzhou to expand into China, the world's biggest asphalt market, the company said in a statement. SK Energy holds a 49 percent stake in the JV.

Through the Zhejiang SK Energy Baoying Goup, the South Korean company aims to supply 2 million tons of asphalt by 2023, up from the current 1 million tons a year, and further expand it to 3 million tons by 2029, the statement said.

China accounts for 30 percent of the world's 100 million-ton asphalt market and the Chinese asphalt market is expected to grow by an average of 3 percent annually, it said.

SK Energy said it plans to list the Chinese JV on the Chinese stock market to compete with China's state-run China Petroleum & Chemical Co. and China National Petroleum Corp.

SK Energy is wholly owned by SK Innovation Co., South Korea's biggest refiner by sales.

SK Energy sets up JV for Chinese asphalt market - 1

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK