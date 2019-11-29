Top Shandong official to visit Seoul next week
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- A top Chinese official from the country's eastern province of Shandong will visit South Korea next week for talks with senior Seoul officials on bilateral cooperation and exchanges, the foreign ministry here said Friday.
Liu Jiayi, the Communist Party secretary of the province, will arrive in Seoul on Sunday for a four-day visit under the ministry's invitation program aimed at cultivating ties with influential Chinese officials and the country's provincial governments.
During his stay here, Liu plans to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, meet with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and attend a luncheon session with First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young.
The Chinese official also plans to travel to Gyeonggi Province and Busan to attend a series of events aimed at bolstering Shandong's cooperation with Korea's provincial governments in culture, tourism and other fields.
"We expect Secretary Liu's visit this time to serve as an opportunity to expand people-to-people exchanges between Korea and Shandong Province and bolster cooperation in the areas of new industries," the ministry said in a press release.
As of 2018, Shandong is China's third-largest economy, with its annual economic growth rate standing at 6.4 percent. More than 4,180 South Korean businesses are currently operating in the province.
