SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
Senior N. Korean diplomat returns home after strategic talks in Russia
MOSCOW, Nov. 24 (Yonhap) -- A senior North Korean diplomat has returned home following her six-day trip to Russia, which included the two countries' first "strategic dialogue."
North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui told Korean reporters, "I had excellent talks with the Russian side this time," at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport on Saturday evening as she awaited her Aeroflot flight to Beijing.
Arriving first at Vladivostok on Nov. 18, Choe, considered a key nuclear strategic aide to leader Kim Jong-un, went to Moscow the next day, where she talked with Russian foreign affairs and national defense officials.
N.K. leader inspects border military unit, orders firing drills
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a front-line military unit on an island just north of the western sea border with South Korea and ordered firing drills, Pyongyang's official news agency said Monday.
South Korea expressed regret over the artillery fire from the border islet of Changrin, saying it represents a violation of a military agreement between the two Koreas to avoid tension-heightening activity along their border.
The islet lies just north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a de facto maritime border with South Korea, which was the site of bloody naval skirmishes between the two Koreas in the past.
N. Korean girl band's China concert tour suspended
BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- A planned concert tour in China by North Korea's best-known girl band has been suspended for unclear reasons, sources said Wednesday.
The Moranbong Band was originally set to kick off the tour in Beijing next week and head to other Chinese cities, including Shanghai, Shenzhen and Changsha, as part of events to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Their visit has been temporarily suspended, a person related to the concert said.
N. Korea fires 2 projectiles, apparently from super-large multiple rocket launcher: JCS
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired two projectiles from what is presumed to be a super-large multiple rocket launcher on Thursday, South Korea's military said, in the latest in a series of military moves amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.
The projectiles were fired from Yeonpo in the country's eastern South Hamgyong Province into the waters off the east coast at around 4:59 p.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a release.
Both flew around 380 km, reaching a maximum altitude of around 97 km, and were fired within a 30-second interval, the JCS added.
N. Korea says it tested super-large multiple rocket launcher under leader's guidance
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday it successfully tested a super-large multiple rocket launcher's successive firing system under leader Kim Jong-un's guidance in the launch of two projectiles the previous day.
On Thursday, South Korea's military said the North fired two projectiles from what is presumed to be a super-large multiple rocket launcher from Yeonpo in the country's eastern South Hamgyong Province toward the East Sea.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency said the Academy of Defence Science conducted the drill to "finally examine the combat applicability" of the launcher. Kim expressed "great satisfaction" over the test results.
