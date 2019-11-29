Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
Trump believed war with N.K. could have killed 100 mln people: new book
WASHINGTON, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump estimated that as many as 100 million people could have been killed had the United States gone to war with North Korea under the previous administration of President Barack Obama, according to a new book based on interviews with the president.
Trump's comment came during a January 2019 meeting at the White House with Doug Wead, a New York Times bestselling author and former adviser to two American presidents, whose book, "Inside Trump's White House: The Real Story of His Presidency," was published Tuesday.
During that conversation, Wead wrote, Trump reiterated his belief that Obama would have gone to war with the North had he stayed in office.
U.S. envoy for N.K. expected to move to new role
WASHINGTON, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea Mark Lambert is expected to move to a new role within the State Department next month, a diplomatic source said Tuesday.
The move comes as denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since the no-deal summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February.
Lambert was part of the U.S. delegation to the last round of working-level talks with North Korea in Sweden in October.
U.S. flies spy plane over S. Korean capital areas: aviation tracker
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. reconnaissance plane flew over Seoul and surrounding regions, an aviation tracker said Wednesday, on an apparent mission to collect intelligence regarding North Korea.
The plane, believed to be an RC-135V, was detected in the skies above South Korea's capital city and Gyeonggi Province "on task over the Korean Peninsula," Aircraft Spots posted on Twitter.
It did not specify the exact time of the operation.
U.S. flies three spy planes over S. Korea after N.K. coastal gun firing
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- Three U.S. reconnaissance aircraft flew over the Korean Peninsula in succession for two days this week in an apparent sign of ramped-up surveillance of North Korea following its test-firing of coastal artillery.
A plane believed to be an EP-3E of the U.S. Navy was spotted in skies above the Korean Peninsula at an altitude of 7,010 meters, Aircraft Spots, an aviation tracker, said on its Twitter account.
The aviation tracker said earlier it detected two U.S. Air Force spy planes -- the RC-135V and the E-8C -- flying over the region Wednesday and early Thursday, respectively. The RC-135V flew at an altitude of 9,753 meters, and the E-8C was at 9,448 meters.
U.S. says it is monitoring situation after N.K. projectile launch
WASHINGTON, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The United States is aware of reports of a North Korean "missile" launch and is monitoring the situation with allies in the region, the State Department said Thursday.
North Korea on Thursday fired two short-range projectiles from what is presumed to be a super-large multiple rocket launcher, according to South Korea's military. The projectiles were fired into waters off the east coast.
The latest launch came as North Korea has urged the U.S. to drop its "hostile" policy and offer a solution to their stalled denuclearization negotiations before the end of the year.
