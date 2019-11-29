Chinese warplane violates Korea's air defense zone again
15:12 November 29, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- A Chinese military plane violated South Korea's air defense identification zone again Friday, prompting the Air Force to deploy its fighters to drive it out, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The plane, presumed to be its Y-9 surveillance aircraft, first entered the zone at 10:05 a.m. and exited the zone at 10:35 a.m. It later reentered the zone two more times before its last exit at 1:36 p.m.
Chinese warplanes are known to have breached the zone more than two dozen times this year alone.
