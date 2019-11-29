Seoul stocks dip over 1 pct on Sino-American trade deal woes, foreign selling
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks plunged more than 1 percent Friday on fears of U.S.-China trade negotiations faltering and extended foreign sell-offs. The local currency lost ground against the U.S. greenback for the fourth consecutive session.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plunged 30.64 points, or 1.45 percent, to close at 2,087.96. Trading volume was moderate at 422.3 million shares worth 4.9 trillion won (US$4.15 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 630 to 213.
Local shares extended losses after opening a tad lower on fears that U.S.-China trade talks may have hit a last-minute hurdle.
The local shares began to turn lower Thursday when U.S. President Donald Trump signed the law on support for protesters in Hong Kong, prompting strong reactions from Beijing.
Most Asian markets remained subdued, tracking overnight losses in European markets.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed at 23,293.91, down 0.49 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng had index plunged 2.03 percent to 26,348.74 as of 3:35 p.m. (Seoul time)
The U.S. stock market avoided the latest ordeal as it closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday.
"A wait-and-see attitude dominated the market as Trump signed the Hong Kong human rights bills and the U.S. stock market closed for the holiday," noted Choi You-june, an analyst at Shinhan Financial Investment.
Choi insisted, however, that the U.S. legislation is unlikely to derail the U.S.-China trade negotiations.
"China is objecting to Trump signing the Hong Kong human rights bills, but still wants a trade deal for its economic recovery. Trump, too, needs to strike a deal for his re-election," he said.
Foreigners remained net sellers for the 17th consecutive session, the longest selling streak since January 2013, when they sold local shares for 22 consecutive sessions.
They dumped a net 451.4 billion won worth of local stocks, while institutions sold a net 47.7 billion won. Individuals scooped a net 444 billion won.
Most large caps closed in negative terrain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.95 percent to 50,300 won, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix plunging 2.29 percent to 80,900 won.
Leading automaker lost 2.42 percent to hit 121,000 won, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors tumbled 2.92 percent to 43,250 won.
State-run power company KEPCO was the only one in the top 25 market caps to finish in positive terrain, up 1.45 percent at 27,900 won.
The Korean won closed at 1,181.20 won per dollar, down 2.20 won from the previous session.
