S. Korean firm sues BAT over alleged trademark infringement
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- Vitabon Co., a South Korean venture firm, said Friday it has launched a trademark infringement suit against tobacco giant British American Tobacco (BAT).
Vitabon claims that its nicotine-free aromatherapy device, named Sense, and BAT's hybrid e-cigarette product, glo sens, confuse consumers due to their similar names.
Vitabon said it has filed the lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court, demanding 110 million won (US$93,000) in compensation and that manufacturing and sales of glo sens be banned in the country.
"Despite the fact that Vitabon Sense is a product designed to help customers quit smoking and glo sens is an e-cigarette product, the methods of use are very similar and their customer bases very close," a Vitabon official said. "Vitabon Sense was also released prior to glo sens."
BAT Korea said it plans to file a countersuit against Vitabon, saying that the names of the two products are not confusing to consumers at all.
