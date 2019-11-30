Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Liberty Korea Party vows to engage in filibuster until end of National Assembly session (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Liberty Korea Party's attempt at filibuster prevents National Assembly plenary session (Kookmin Daily)
-- Key bills held back by filibuster threat (Donga llbo)
-- National Intelligence Service reports NK's increased activities in Dongchang-ri missile launch site (Segye Times)
-- Main opposition party pulls out filibuster card, ruling party refuses to attend plenary session (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Filibuster emerges as variable for passage of key bills (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Liberty Korea Party holds children hostage with filibuster threat to block passage of bills (Hankyoreh)
-- Liberty Korea Party plays filibuster card, blocks passage of key bills (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae braces for soaring apartment prices in Seoul (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- With corporate taxes halved, tax revenue to take huge hit next year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Growth forecast cut, but interest rate unchanged (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon to replace PM, name new justice minister (Korea Times)
(END)