(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 30)

The biggest factor for the continuous downward revisions was slumping exports. The nation's exports have been shrinking for 11 consecutive months amid the prolonged trade war between the United States and China. The BOK cautiously predicted that exports will begin to rebound next year, but this is only based on the assumption that the U.S.-China trade dispute will be settled quickly. As Governor Lee explained Friday, only a complete resolution of their trade dispute can ensure a quick recovery of the Korean economy.