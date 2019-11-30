S. Korean An Byeong-hun added to Presidents Cup team as injury replacement
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean PGA Tour golfer An Byeong-hun has been added to the International Team for this year's Presidents Cup, following the withdrawal of an injured player.
An will be making his debut at the biennial match play competition, after International Team captain Ernie Els announced late Friday that the 28-year-old South Korean will replace Jason Day of Australia, who pulled out with a back injury.
The Presidents Cup, which began in 1994, pits a team of a dozen non-European international players against the United States. This year's competition will run from Dec. 12 to 15 in Melbourne.
For the International Team, the top eight players based on world ranking points accumulated from Aug. 27, 2018, to Aug. 18, 2019, earned automatic spots. One South Korean player, Im Sung-jae, was chosen with one of Els' four captain's picks earlier this month. At the time of the selection, Els said he had come close to picking An as well. An, the 2015 European Tour Rookie of the Year, had finished 15th in the International team standings to miss out on the automatic selection.
But Day's withdrawal gave Els an opening to go with the in-form South Korean.
"To have someone as steady and talented as An puts us in a great position to succeed," Els said in a statement released by the PGA Tour. "He played extremely well this fall and throughout the year, and he will fit in nicely on this team."
During the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season, An posted three top-10s in 22 starts. And he has already matched those top-10 totals in just seven starts in the current 2019-2020 season.
"I'm sorry to hear that Jason has been forced to withdraw from the International Team, and I wish him a speedy recovery. It was a huge surprise to receive a call from Ernie who told me that I was in the team," An told PGA Tour. "It has been a goal of mine all season to be on the International Team, and I am honored to play in my first Presidents Cup. I'm looking forward to joining Ernie and the rest of the team in Melbourne and, more importantly, contribute to the International Team's goal to win the Cup."
With An's addition, the International Team will have multiple South Korean players for only the second time. In 2011, Choi Kyoung-ju, Yang Yong-eun and Kim Kyung-tae all flew the Taegeukgi for the International Team.
Choi is one of four assistants for Els this year.
Of the 12 Presidents Cups so far, the U.S. has won 10 and the International Team has won one. The 2003 competition in South Africa ended in a tie.
