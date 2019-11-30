S. Korean An Byeong-hun added to Presidents Cup team as injury replacement

"I'm sorry to hear that Jason has been forced to withdraw from the International Team, and I wish him a speedy recovery. It was a huge surprise to receive a call from Ernie who told me that I was in the team," An told PGA Tour. "It has been a goal of mine all season to be on the International Team, and I am honored to play in my first Presidents Cup. I'm looking forward to joining Ernie and the rest of the team in Melbourne and, more importantly, contribute to the International Team's goal to win the Cup."