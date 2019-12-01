Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Galaxy Fold

Samsung to roll out Galaxy Fold in more countries

09:58 December 01, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is planning to launch the Galaxy Fold in more countries, including Brazil, New Zealand and Chile, as its first foldable device draws stronger-than-expected market response, industry sources said Sunday.

According to the sources, the world's largest smartphone maker is considering releasing the device in some 30 countries by February next year. The tech giant has already rolled out the Galaxy Fold in 29 countries, including South Korea, the United States, Japan and France.

The total shipments of the latest foldable phone may hit over 500,000 by early next year, the sources said

Samsung's first foldable phone enjoyed huge popularity among early adopters in the countries despite its expensive price, but the company has released only a limited number of the device, resulting in a shortage.

Samsung also plans to expand its Galaxy Fold lineup next year with its second edition expected to be unveiled in August or September for a cheaper price, according to the sources.

A Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone made by Samsung Electronics Co. is on display at a Samsung store in Seoul on Sept. 19, 2019, in this file photo. (Yonhap)

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK