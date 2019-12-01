Sales of Kia's K series sedans to surpass 5.5 million units in 10 years
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Sales of Kia Motors Corp.'s K series midsized and large sedans are on course to reach a milestone with cumulative sales expected to exceed 5.5 million vehicles in 10 years since launching the brand, according to the carmaker Sunday.
Kia Motors, which began selling the K7 large sedan in 2009, has sold 5.48 million vehicles of the K3 compact cars, K5 midsize sedans, and K7 and K9 large sedans so far this year.
Over the past 10 years, Kia Motors has sold 2.53 million units of the K3, 2.44 million units of the K5, 446,286 units of the K7 and 59,047 units of the K9.
Of them, 1.27 million units of the K series were sold in South Korea, while the remaining 4.21 million units were sold overseas.
This year, Kia Motors started selling the face-lifted K7 sedan, called the Cadenza in the United States, in South Korea.
The upgraded K7 sedan comes with a bolder tiger nose grille and a strong bumper, incorporating large air intake vents and multibeam LED headlamps. It also has a bold character line that runs up along the sides that Kia claims exudes both power and elegance.
At the rear, the side character line trails into the back and merges with the rear lamp graphics. The roof has a bit of a fastback look, ending at the trunk lid.
Kia Motors has sold about 7,000 units of the upgraded K7 sedan per month.
