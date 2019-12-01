Foreign investors dump 3.5 tln won of Korean stocks in Nov.
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors sold off a net 3.5 trillion won (US$2.97 billion) worth of South Korean stocks last month, marking the largest sell-off of the year, industry data showed Sunday.
According to the data compiled by the Korea Exchange, the bourse operator, November also marks the fourth consecutive month that foreign investors sold more stocks than they bought.
Their stock sell-offs reached 221 billion won in October, 1.32 trillion won in September, 2.59 trillion won in August and 1.92 trillion won in July, according to the data.
Analysts said the grim economic outlook, combined with the rebalancing of their asset portfolio, weighed on the local stock market.
Amid the extended foreign-selling binge, their presence on the main KOSPI market also reached the lowest of the year at 38.18 percent.
Foreign investors dumped a net 942 billion won worth of top cap Samsung Electronics last month, a net 338 billion won worth of SK hynix. They also went on a selling binge of top internet portal operator Naver, top automaker Hyundai Motor and Celltrion, the data showed.
South Korea's economy has been facing a series of headwinds, such as a lengthy trade row between the United States and China, its top two trading partners, and its own trade tussle with Japan.
The country's exports have been declining for 12 consecutive months through November, and its growth outlook has been reduced many times.
Last week, the Bank of Korea again trimmed its growth estimate for Asia's fourth-largest economy to 2 percent from the previous 2.2 percent, citing still weak performance at home and abroad.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)