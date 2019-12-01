NCSOFT's 'Lineage 2M' tops Google Play Store
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- "Lineage 2M," a new mobile massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) by online game maker NCSOFT Corp., was the most popular game app on the Google Play Store's game sector as of Sunday morning, the company said.
The new mobile version of mega-hit game "Lineage II" was released Wednesday on Google's Android and Apple's iOS devices.
The game has already topped Apple's app store upon release.
But NCSOFT did not unveil the sales figure and other details.
"Lineage M," which was launched in June 2017, logged 10.7 billion won (US$10 million) in sales on its first day.
"Lineage 2M," which integrates NCSOFT's technology and expertise built over the past 20 years, features full 3-D graphics and 4K UHD resolution.
The mobile game is a follow-up to the online MMORPG "Lineage II," which was launched in 2003. Other mobile entries in the series are NCSOFT's "Lineage M" and Netmarble Corp.'s "Lineage 2 Revolution."
