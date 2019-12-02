(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 2)

Hwang Un-ha, the police chief of Daejeon accused of taking orders from the Blue House to investigate a former Ulsan Mayor when he headed police in the port city ahead of the local elections in June last year, claimed the prosecutions' probe against him was an "abuse of power that undermines the judiciary system." His request of early retirement was denied as a public official under criminal investigation cannot resign from office while a probe is in progress. The opposition suspects he could have been promised of the ruling party ticket to run in the April parliamentary election for having helped to ruin the chance of former Ulsan mayor Kim Gi-hyeon winning second term by carrying out an investigation on his family and aide ahead of the campaigning period. Despite all the allegations around him, Hwang demands a special investigation into the case, questioning the fairness of the ongoing probe led by state prosecution and citing his basic civilian rights to happiness, assets, free choice in profession among others.