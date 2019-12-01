(LEAD) Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors win 3rd straight title in S. Korean pro football

Ulsan, who only needed a draw to secure their first championship since 2005, snatched second place from the jaws of a championship, as they lost to Pohang 4-1. Pohang's Russian forward Stanislav Iljutcenko scored the go-ahead goal in the 55th minute and Heo Yong-jun netted the dagger in the 87th. Aleksandar Palocevic converted a penalty just before the final whistle to round out the scoring.