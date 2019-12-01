Coach, captain of K League champions savor dramatic title run after difficult season
JEONJU, South Korea, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward Lee Dong-gook, the oldest player in the K League 1 this season at age 40, doesn't usually get caught up in emotions, having seen and done it all.
But winning his seventh championship on Sunday, and doing so in an unlikely fashion, moved the normally stoic veteran to tears.
All seven of Lee's titles have come with Jeonbuk, a club he joined in 2009.
"This is the most exciting championship since my first one," Lee said after Jeonbuk's 1-0 victory over Gangwon FC at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul. "I used to think winning titles was easy, but we did it the hard way this year and it makes this championship that much sweeter."
Jeonbuk entered Sunday's season finale trailing Ulsan Hyundai FC by 79 to 76 in points. To win their third straight championship, Jeonbuk needed a combination of their victory and a Ulsan loss to Pohang Steelers.
Son Jun-ho headed in what turned out to be the winner for Jeonbuk in the 39th minute, and Pohang did Jeonbuk a huge favor by defeating Ulsan 4-1, a match that ended a few minutes after Jeonbuk's victory.
Jeonbuk and Ulsan both finished with 79 points and Jeonbuk won the first tiebreaker, goals scored, 72 to 71.
And as Lee mentioned, victories in previous seasons came easy for Jeonbuk, who have claimed four of the past five league titles. In 2018, they clinched first place with six matches to spare and ended up taking the crown by a whopping 21 points over the runners-up, Gyeongnam FC.
But this was supposed to be a transitional season for Jeonbuk, as their long-time head coach, Choi Kang-hee, left for China and Portuguese boss Jose Morais came on board. Then during the season, striker Kim Shin-wook signed with a Chinese club as well.
Ulsan led Jeonbuk most of the second half of the season, and carried a three-point lead into the final day of the season. Ulsan's collapse will go down as one of the biggest choke jobs in K League history, though Jeonbuk deserve a ton of credit for taking care of their business at home.
"This hasn't been an easy season, with the new coach on the bench and a lot of new faces," Lee said. "We have a lot of first-time champions on this year's team. I had only imagined lifting the trophy with those guys, and it's still hard to believe that it's become a reality."
Morais, who had been an assistant to Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea, earned his second trophy as a head coach, following a Saudi Super Cup in 2014 with Al-Shabab.
Morais admitted he knew he had a tough act to follow after Choi's departure, and credited his players for not giving up until the very end.
"In professional sports, athletes are only remembered if they finish in first place, and I understand the grind these players had to go through this year," Morais said. "I am happy that we could all smile at the end and that I was able to play at least a small role in this."
Morais echoed Lee's sentiment that the journey hasn't been an easy one, saying, "I am sure fans found this entertaining, but it was a stressful run for us. I want to thank our supporters for believing in us."
